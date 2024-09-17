Hill Island Financial LLC Has $1.04 Million Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Hill Island Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 15.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up 0.3% of Hill Island Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Hill Island Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 81,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,712,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,877,000 after acquiring an additional 134,540 shares during the period. Financial Life Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 398,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,032,000 after acquiring an additional 11,882 shares in the last quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $580,000. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 432,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,571,000 after acquiring an additional 111,997 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $47.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.37 and its 200 day moving average is $45.55. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.56 and a 52 week high of $47.43.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1569 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

