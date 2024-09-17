Hill Island Financial LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Hill Island Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $51.05 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $51.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.66 and its 200 day moving average is $50.35.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

