Highland Peak Capital LLC Buys 43,073 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Highland Peak Capital LLC increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,073 shares during the quarter. Bausch Health Companies makes up 0.6% of Highland Peak Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Highland Peak Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Bausch Health Companies worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter valued at $935,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,121,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 362.2% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 232,160 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,599,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,025,000 after buying an additional 111,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 84,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 78.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $11.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 0.75.

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 742.06%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Seana Carson sold 13,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $83,027.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 435,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,702,579.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

