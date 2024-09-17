Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

HLF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Herbalife from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Herbalife from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Herbalife from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Herbalife currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.33.

Herbalife Stock Performance

Herbalife stock opened at $7.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.20. Herbalife has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $15.71.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Herbalife had a net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Herbalife’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Herbalife will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.72 per share, for a total transaction of $87,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Herbalife

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLF. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Herbalife by 523.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 177,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 148,851 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Herbalife by 5,249.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 136,008 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,624,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,788,000 after buying an additional 116,030 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Herbalife in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,397,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Herbalife by 4.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 82,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter.

About Herbalife

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

