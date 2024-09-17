Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) VP Kurt Allen Sells 108,612 Shares

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) VP Kurt Allen sold 108,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $735,303.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,949. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:HL traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.76. 10,615,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,426,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.30. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $6.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -45.07 and a beta of 2.00.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $245.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.0138 dividend. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently -33.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HL. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 14,295 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,393,000 after buying an additional 62,702 shares in the last quarter. SCP Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 38,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 33,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 13,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,761,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HL shares. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Hecla Mining from $6.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.45.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

