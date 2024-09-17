Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) Trading Down 6.2%

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 140 ($1.85) and last traded at GBX 144 ($1.90). Approximately 864,416 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 553% from the average daily volume of 132,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 153.50 ($2.03).

Headlam Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 146.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 159.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £118.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,535.00 and a beta of 1.42.

About Headlam Group

Headlam Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in sale, marketing, supply, and distribution of floorcovering and other ancillary products in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. The company offers its products to independent and multiple retailers, small and large contractors, and housebuilders.

