Head to Head Comparison: Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) and Lucas GC (NASDAQ:LGCL)

Lucas GC (NASDAQ:LGCL) and Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.6% of Eventbrite shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.5% of Eventbrite shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lucas GC and Eventbrite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucas GC N/A N/A N/A Eventbrite -4.20% -7.82% -1.53%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lucas GC $1.47 billion 0.07 N/A N/A N/A Eventbrite $326.13 million 0.88 -$26.48 million ($0.19) -15.74

This table compares Lucas GC and Eventbrite”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Lucas GC has higher revenue and earnings than Eventbrite.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Lucas GC and Eventbrite, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucas GC 0 0 0 0 N/A Eventbrite 0 4 2 0 2.33

Eventbrite has a consensus target price of $6.58, suggesting a potential upside of 120.18%. Given Eventbrite’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Eventbrite is more favorable than Lucas GC.

Summary

Eventbrite beats Lucas GC on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lucas GC



Lucas GC Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online agent-centric human capital management services based on platform-as-a-service (PaaS) in the People's Republic of China. Its Star Career and Columbus platforms enables registered users to receive customized job recommendations and work as talent scouts to source suitable candidates for its corporate customers through their social network, as well as receive trainings and other value-added services. The company's platform provides permanent and flexible employment recruitment services; outsourcing services primarily for technology-related projects to design, develop, and deliver the projects within budget and on time with acceptable quality; information technology services to generate sales leads for its corporate customers; and training services comprising career-related certification programs. In addition, it engages in the media and entertainment business; and provides management consulting services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, China. Lucas GC Limited operates as a subsidiary of HTL Lucky Holding Limited.

About Eventbrite



Eventbrite, Inc. operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

