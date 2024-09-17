HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Pliant Therapeutics to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.57.

NASDAQ PLRX opened at $11.87 on Friday. Pliant Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a current ratio of 14.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.10.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CFO Keith Lamont Cummings sold 10,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $126,131.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 282,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 38,710 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $447,487.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 482,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,582,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith Lamont Cummings sold 10,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $126,131.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,249.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,596 shares of company stock valued at $804,530. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pliant Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Point Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 42.4% during the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,636,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,346,000 after purchasing an additional 785,000 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,591,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,047,000 after buying an additional 658,516 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 50.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,377,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,522,000 after acquiring an additional 464,860 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 13.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,478,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,827,000 after acquiring an additional 412,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC increased its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 14.9% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,097,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,149,000 after acquiring an additional 400,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

