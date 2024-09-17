Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.00

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.00 and last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 8669293 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.32.

Separately, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Hawaiian from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.74, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $933.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.82.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.03). Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 1,220.98% and a negative net margin of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $731.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -7.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HA. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 210.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,719 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 39.1% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 70.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Ontario, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.

