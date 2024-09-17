HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Short Interest Up 32.7% in August

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,770,000 shares, a growth of 32.7% from the August 15th total of 9,620,000 shares. Approximately 8.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

HashiCorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HCP traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.99. 1,575,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,335,746. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.44. HashiCorp has a 12-month low of $18.91 and a 12-month high of $34.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of -35.35 and a beta of 1.25.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $165.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.22 million. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HashiCorp will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HCP shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on HashiCorp in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HashiCorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.08.

Insider Transactions at HashiCorp

In other news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 48,055 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $1,598,309.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,416,955.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 48,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $1,598,309.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,416,955.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $32,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,545.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,736 shares of company stock worth $13,640,495 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HashiCorp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCP. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in HashiCorp by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in HashiCorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in HashiCorp by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in HashiCorp by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

Featured Stories

