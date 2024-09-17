Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) Shares Down 1.1%

Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.00 and last traded at $22.00. 1,384 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 1,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.25.

The company has a market cap of $79.86 million, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.80 and a 200-day moving average of $21.43.

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Harleysville Financial had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $6.94 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Harleysville Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.51%.

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services in Pennsylvania. The company offers various deposit products, including savings, money market, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. It also provides consumer loans, including residential mortgages, savings account loans, and home equity line of credit, construction, and non-real estate consumer loans; and commercial loans, such as commercial mortgages, line of credit, and commercial business loans.

