Grin (GRIN) Trading 20.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Grin (GRIN) traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 17th. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a market capitalization of $2.37 million and approximately $99,645.03 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0242 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,934.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $316.65 or 0.00519466 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00009619 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.59 or 0.00104328 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $172.18 or 0.00282460 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00029711 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00030895 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.46 or 0.00077859 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

