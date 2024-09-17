Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) Shares Acquired by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 25.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,503,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,133,000 after acquiring an additional 501,018 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 1,045.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 274,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after buying an additional 250,744 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 623,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,433,000 after buying an additional 230,651 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,276,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 81.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 256,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after buying an additional 115,382 shares during the period.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

RYLD stock opened at $16.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.98 and its 200 day moving average is $16.26. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $14.75 and a one year high of $17.40.

About Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF

