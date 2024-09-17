GDS Wealth Management Has $10.75 Million Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

GDS Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,968 shares during the quarter. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $10,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in IQVIA by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $383,705,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 15,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total transaction of $320,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,812,302.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQV opened at $239.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.21. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $261.73. The company has a market cap of $43.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.67.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

