Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Bank of America

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ULCC. Barclays cut their price objective on Frontier Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Frontier Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Frontier Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $6.50 to $4.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.92.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ULCC

Frontier Group Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ ULCC opened at $4.37 on Friday. Frontier Group has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $8.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $978.70 million, a PE ratio of -36.42 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day moving average is $5.35.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $973.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 4.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Frontier Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontier Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlTi Global Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the second quarter valued at $21,222,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Frontier Group by 176.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,053,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,518,000 after acquiring an additional 672,471 shares during the period. Jade Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 2,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 480,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Frontier Group by 119.0% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 250,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 136,159 shares in the last quarter.

About Frontier Group

(Get Free Report)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.