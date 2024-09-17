Frisch Financial Group Inc. Sells 88 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,209 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 0.6% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 14,774 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,778,000 after acquiring an additional 7,489 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $614.17.

UNH opened at $589.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $542.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $571.08 and a 200 day moving average of $518.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $436.38 and a fifty-two week high of $607.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $98.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.73 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total value of $1,624,727.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,812,029.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total value of $1,624,727.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,812,029.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total transaction of $868,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,507,748.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

