Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) Short Interest Up 21.6% in August

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 142,100 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the August 15th total of 116,900 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 72,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Flora Growth in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of FLGC stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $1.20. The stock had a trading volume of 319,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,502. Flora Growth has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.27.

Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $15.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.74 million. Flora Growth had a negative net margin of 21.56% and a negative return on equity of 161.06%. As a group, research analysts expect that Flora Growth will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flora Growth stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC – Free Report) by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,982 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.19% of Flora Growth worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 36.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flora Growth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the growth, cultivation, and development of medicinal cannabis and medicinal cannabis derivative products worldwide. It operates through three segments: House of Brands, Commercial and Wholesale, and Pharmaceuticals. The company cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis flower, and cannabis derived medical and wellness products.

