Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) Short Interest Up 21.6% in August

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 142,100 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the August 15th total of 116,900 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 72,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Flora Growth in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.
Flora Growth Stock Up 14.2 %
Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $15.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.74 million. Flora Growth had a negative net margin of 21.56% and a negative return on equity of 161.06%. As a group, research analysts expect that Flora Growth will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Flora Growth
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flora Growth stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC – Free Report) by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,982 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.19% of Flora Growth worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 36.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Flora Growth
Flora Growth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the growth, cultivation, and development of medicinal cannabis and medicinal cannabis derivative products worldwide. It operates through three segments: House of Brands, Commercial and Wholesale, and Pharmaceuticals. The company cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis flower, and cannabis derived medical and wellness products.
