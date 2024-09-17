Firestone Capital Management Reduces Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Firestone Capital Management lowered its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the quarter. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GNR. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000.

GNR opened at $55.08 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $51.68 and a 52 week high of $60.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.71. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.83.

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

