Firestone Capital Management Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Firestone Capital Management decreased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up about 1.5% of Firestone Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 1,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farrow Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $559.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $549.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $542.40. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $424.22 and a 52-week high of $574.11.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

