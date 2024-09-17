Firestone Capital Management Purchases New Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMAR. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the second quarter worth $36,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

PMAR stock opened at $38.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.27 and its 200 day moving average is $37.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.27 million, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.44.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.