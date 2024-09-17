Firestone Capital Management Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Firestone Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $165.87 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $124.97 and a 1 year high of $174.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.52. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

