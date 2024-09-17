Firestone Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Firestone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,123 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Firestone Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $10,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,905,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 56.0% in the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 725,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,359,000 after buying an additional 260,353 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 85,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $202,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VTEB stock opened at $51.05 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $51.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.35.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

