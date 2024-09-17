Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.57 Per Share

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This is an increase from Fidus Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.
Fidus Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 79.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Fidus Investment to earn $2.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.3%.
Fidus Investment Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FDUS opened at $20.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.08 million, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.66 and its 200-day moving average is $19.71. Fidus Investment has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $20.60.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fidus Investment to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.
View Our Latest Report on FDUS
Fidus Investment Company Profile
Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Fidus Investment
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- PENN Entertainment Eyes ESPN BET to Score Big in 2024 NFL Season
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Don’t Miss Out: NETGEAR’s Turnaround Signals Big Potential
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Boston Scientific: Why This MedTech Giant Isn’t Slowing Down
Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.