Fetch.ai (FET) Trading Up 5% Over Last 7 Days

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.27 or 0.00002170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and approximately $206.69 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00040393 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006672 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00013787 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006826 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004164 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000508 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is a collaboration between SingularityNET, Fetch.AI, and Ocean Protocol, aiming to create a leading open-source AI foundation. This initiative focuses on developing decentralized Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) while ensuring broad community control and diverse input. Initially, the alliance will merge AGIX and OCEAN tokens into FET on the Ethereum blockchain. This is the first phase, setting the stage for the comprehensive integration of decentralized AI technologies. In the second phase, FET tokens will transition to ASI tokens, supporting multiple blockchain environments to facilitate broader adoption and functionality. Founders include Ben Goertzel, Humayun Sheikh, and Trent McConaghy, emphasizing a unified approach to AI development across various platforms.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

