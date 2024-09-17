Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $230.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FERG shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ferguson from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Shares of FERG opened at $197.22 on Thursday. Ferguson has a 1-year low of $147.62 and a 1-year high of $225.63. The stock has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Ferguson declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, June 4th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ferguson by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,166,000 after acquiring an additional 14,590 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,493,000 after buying an additional 9,562 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,834,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 60,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,663,000 after buying an additional 10,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $732,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

