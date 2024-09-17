Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $135.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $120.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FRT. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $122.85.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $117.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $85.59 and a one year high of $118.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.85.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.36). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 156.58%.

In related news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 5,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total value of $691,482.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 30,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total value of $3,519,021.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,637 shares in the company, valued at $771,020.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 5,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total transaction of $691,482.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 885.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

