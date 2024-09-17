Fairway Wealth LLC Sells 146 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Fairway Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for 2.1% of Fairway Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Fairway Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keb Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 27,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 18,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VV opened at $258.31 on Tuesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $187.49 and a one year high of $259.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $252.27 and a 200 day moving average of $244.64. The company has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

