Fairway Wealth LLC Has $7.28 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Fairway Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,155 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 4.3% of Fairway Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Fairway Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 135,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $76.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

