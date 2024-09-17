Fairway Wealth LLC Has $55,000 Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Fairway Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 25.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,403 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Capital World Investors raised its position in Comcast by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 115,703,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,015,737,000 after buying an additional 7,929,963 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,329,384 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,500,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,626 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Comcast by 41.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,016,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,214,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243,302 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P grew its position in Comcast by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,873,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $827,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 11,304,304 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $495,694,000 after buying an additional 368,685 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $39.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.40 and a 200 day moving average of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.11.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

