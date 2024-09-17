Fairway Wealth LLC Has $15.43 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 9.1% of Fairway Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Fairway Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,599,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615,287 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,725,973,000 after buying an additional 6,319,531 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,128,876,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,083,439,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16,180.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,130,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,383 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $566.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $488.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $568.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $553.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $535.79.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

