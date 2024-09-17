Fairway Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Fairway Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Fairway Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Colony Family Offices LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 3,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. TNF LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. TNF LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TIP stock opened at $110.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.74 and a 52-week high of $110.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.49 and its 200 day moving average is $107.22.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.