Excalibur Management Corp Sells 4,348 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Excalibur Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,348 shares during the quarter. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at about $198,916,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 781.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 4,316,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826,715 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,534,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710,343 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 20,620,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drexel Morgan & Co. lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 4,600,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,245 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $8.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day moving average is $7.97. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $12.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($3.89). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 29.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WBD. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WBD

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.