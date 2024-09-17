Excalibur Management Corp Raises Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Excalibur Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 36,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 10,765 shares in the last quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $1,171,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in General Mills by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 688,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,177,000 after acquiring an additional 38,021 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in General Mills by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 696,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,711,000 after acquiring an additional 96,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its holdings in General Mills by 164.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 18,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 11,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GIS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.60.

General Mills Price Performance

GIS stock opened at $74.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $75.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.28.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 55.68%.

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.