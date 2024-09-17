Excalibur Management Corp Purchases 57 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Excalibur Management Corp increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,775 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for approximately 1.0% of Excalibur Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 540.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,878,785 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,888,503,000 after buying an additional 3,273,592 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,450,476,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,875,655,000 after purchasing an additional 929,193 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $436,514,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth $372,293,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $655.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $685.29.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,159.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total transaction of $785,254.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,043,019.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,798 shares of company stock worth $129,552,672. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock opened at $696.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $660.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $638.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $300.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.73 and a 1-year high of $711.33.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

