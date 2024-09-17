Excalibur Management Corp Purchases 2,808 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Excalibur Management Corp raised its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 18.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,768,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,290,982,000 after purchasing an additional 20,848,560 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Realty Income by 3.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,682,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,043,000 after acquiring an additional 413,865 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 2.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,214,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,514,000 after acquiring an additional 196,635 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $506,526,000. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 8,221,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,083,000 after purchasing an additional 771,313 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Trading Down 0.0 %

O opened at $62.68 on Tuesday. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $63.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.04, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a oct 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2635 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous oct 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 292.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Realty Income news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Realty Income news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,313.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $319,467.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Realty Income from $67.50 to $70.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Realty Income

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.