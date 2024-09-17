Excalibur Management Corp Increases Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Excalibur Management Corp raised its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $75.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.34. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $77.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.61.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

