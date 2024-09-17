Excalibur Management Corp Grows Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Excalibur Management Corp boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the quarter. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 77.5% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 930.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.56.

PayPal Stock Up 1.4 %

PayPal stock opened at $71.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $74.40.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.