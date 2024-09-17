Excalibur Management Corp Grows Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Excalibur Management Corp boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,906 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 1.7% of Excalibur Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.66.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $45.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.42. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $45.05.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $32.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.678 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.12%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

