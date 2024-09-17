Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) CFO Charles Baker Sells 20,000 Shares

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) CFO Charles Baker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 628,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,903,300.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Eventbrite stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.03. 1,061,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,806,508. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $10.40. The stock has a market cap of $293.77 million, a P/E ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day moving average is $4.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $84.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.15 million. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EB. KeyCorp cut Eventbrite from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Eventbrite from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Truist Financial lowered shares of Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Eventbrite from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 5,267,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,600 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Eventbrite by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,415,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,916,000 after buying an additional 710,548 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eventbrite by 125.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,978,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,809 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the second quarter worth $7,744,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Eventbrite by 674.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 974,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 848,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

