Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5.63 Million

Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 17th. In the last week, Ethena Staked USDe has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ethena Staked USDe token can now be bought for about $1.10 or 0.00001819 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethena Staked USDe has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and approximately $5.63 million worth of Ethena Staked USDe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ethena Staked USDe alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000082 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Ethena Staked USDe Token Profile

Ethena Staked USDe’s total supply is 1,136,481,817 tokens. Ethena Staked USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs. The official website for Ethena Staked USDe is www.ethena.fi.

Ethena Staked USDe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena Staked USDe (sUSDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena Staked USDe has a current supply of 1,138,024,184.651734. The last known price of Ethena Staked USDe is 1.09732675 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $2,876,696.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena Staked USDe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethena Staked USDe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethena Staked USDe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethena Staked USDe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethena Staked USDe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.