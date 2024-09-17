ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH) Short Interest Down 10.9% in August

ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 404,300 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the August 15th total of 453,700 shares. Approximately 8.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 80,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have commented on GWH. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on ESS Tech from $0.08 to $0.07 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on ESS Tech from $0.13 to $0.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of ESS Tech to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.10 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of ESS Tech from $0.08 to $0.06 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ESS Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $0.12.
View Our Latest Analysis on GWH
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESS Tech
ESS Tech Trading Up 6.4 %
Shares of GWH stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.18. 94,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,544. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.71. ESS Tech has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $31.65.
ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 million. ESS Tech had a negative net margin of 982.87% and a negative return on equity of 77.52%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ESS Tech will post -6.74 EPS for the current year.
About ESS Tech
ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ESS Tech
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Surges 400%: What’s Behind the Explosion?
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
Receive News & Ratings for ESS Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESS Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.