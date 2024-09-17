ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH) Short Interest Down 10.9% in August

ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWHGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 404,300 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the August 15th total of 453,700 shares. Approximately 8.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 80,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on GWH. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on ESS Tech from $0.08 to $0.07 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on ESS Tech from $0.13 to $0.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of ESS Tech to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.10 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of ESS Tech from $0.08 to $0.06 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ESS Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $0.12.

View Our Latest Analysis on GWH

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESS Tech

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the second quarter worth $27,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in ESS Tech during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in ESS Tech in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in ESS Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 46.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESS Tech Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of GWH stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.18. 94,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,544. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.71. ESS Tech has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $31.65.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWHGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 million. ESS Tech had a negative net margin of 982.87% and a negative return on equity of 77.52%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ESS Tech will post -6.74 EPS for the current year.

About ESS Tech

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

Featured Stories

