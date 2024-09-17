Ergo (ERG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $52.70 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Ergo has a market cap of $52.70 million and approximately $272,208.52 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00001167 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,287.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $312.05 or 0.00535364 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00010082 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.59 or 0.00107388 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $170.14 or 0.00291905 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00030452 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00032593 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.36 or 0.00079530 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 77,477,508 coins and its circulating supply is 77,478,492 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

