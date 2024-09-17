Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Given New $80.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EQR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Equity Residential from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.62.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Equity Residential stock opened at $77.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.89. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $52.57 and a 52-week high of $78.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.27.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.26 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 32.83%. Equity Residential’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 112.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equity Residential news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $439,141.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,910.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 36.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 569,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,962,000 after acquiring an additional 152,736 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 165,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,131,000 after acquiring an additional 20,010 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 200.9% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 51,423 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,267,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,279,095,000 after acquiring an additional 381,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at about $3,893,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Featured Stories

