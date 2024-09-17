EPIQ Capital Group LLC Makes New $219,000 Investment in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

EPIQ Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 57,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 41,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period.

Global X Uranium ETF Price Performance

URA opened at $25.61 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.68. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12 month low of $22.78 and a 12 month high of $33.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08.

About Global X Uranium ETF

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

