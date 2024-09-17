EPIQ Capital Group LLC Buys 13,271 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

EPIQ Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 122.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,271 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 0.8% of EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGG opened at $101.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.85. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

