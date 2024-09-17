EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Stock Price Down 3%

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $197.95 and last traded at $199.38. 127,479 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 622,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $205.46.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $222.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.32.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $202.27 and a 200-day moving average of $219.59. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.45.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.19. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 14,325.2% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 657,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,601,000 after buying an additional 652,515 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,713,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at about $84,850,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 372.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 476,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $141,627,000 after buying an additional 375,439 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 595,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,017,000 after buying an additional 264,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

