EOS (EOS) 1-Day Volume Reaches $52.73 Million

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 16th. Over the last week, EOS has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One EOS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000816 BTC on exchanges. EOS has a market capitalization of $995.98 million and approximately $52.73 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000257 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000657 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001330 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000522 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

