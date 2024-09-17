Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Shares Down 0.6%

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.08 and last traded at $16.08. 2,570,820 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 13,295,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Energy Transfer Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.80. The company has a market cap of $53.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 117.43%.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In related news, EVP Gregory G. Mcilwain purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 591,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,270,188.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gregory G. Mcilwain purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 591,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,270,188.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kelcy L. Warren acquired 3,000,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $47,040,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 123,385,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,686,992. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,040,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,667,200. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Energy Transfer

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth about $13,070,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,344,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,809,000 after acquiring an additional 54,211 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,598,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 69,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 8.0% during the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 18,946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Featured Articles

