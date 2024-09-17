Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.40.

ESI opened at $25.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.50. Element Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $17.57 and a fifty-two week high of $28.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.13 and its 200 day moving average is $25.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.29.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $613.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Element Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 59.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,289,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,458,000 after buying an additional 676,432 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,106,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,490,000 after buying an additional 315,645 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 149.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,934,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,698,000 after buying an additional 2,355,554 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 3,762,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,067,000 after buying an additional 979,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,168,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,190,000 after purchasing an additional 65,894 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

