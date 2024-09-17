Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires 33,728 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,728 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.21% of ESCO Technologies worth $5,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,895,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $309,955,000 after buying an additional 15,801 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,372,850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $144,204,000 after purchasing an additional 16,152 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in ESCO Technologies by 6.1% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,215,101 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $130,077,000 after purchasing an additional 69,500 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,029,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $108,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,226,000. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of ESCO Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

NYSE ESE opened at $120.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.16. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $125.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.10.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.03). ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $260.78 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 8.40%.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

